Clonmel car fire closes road
Emergency services attending the scene of a car fire on Raheen Road. Pic: Tipperaryphotos.com
At least two units of Clonmel Fire Brigade are attening a car fire in the town.
The emergency services responded to a car that went on fire on the Raheen Road some time after 11am this morning, Wednesday. Gardaí are also at the scene.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The Raheen Road is closed while the emergency services deal with the incident.
