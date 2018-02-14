Four months jail for Limerick man found with wheel brace in front of car parked in Tipperary housing estate

Gardai conducted night time patrols in the village of Emly because of heightened tension between two families and recent violent disturbances, Tipperary district court was told.

As a result of one of those patrols, gardai came across a car parked outside the home of a well known criminal figure at 1am on October 31st 2017.

One of the two occupants of the car, Dylan Murphy 108 Drominbeg Rhebogue, County Limerick appeared before Tipperary district court on Wednesday charged with having possession of an offensive weapon with the intent to cause injury or intimidate at Glen Court,Emly.

He was convicted and sentenced to four months imprisonment to run consecutive to a nine month sentence he was now serving which expires in May.

The court heard evidence of three gardai who were part of the patrol and Judge Elizabeth MacGrath was informed that Murphy was a passenger in the car.

A wheel brace was found in the footwell on the passenger side of the vehicle. Murphy initially gave a false Christian name and handed over the keys of the car to the gardai which had been concealed in his underpants.

Gda Michael O' Mahony said he was on a patrol check in Glen Court housing estate in Emly at around 1am because of heightened tension in the area between two families.

He was accompanied by Gda Shane Kiely and SgtVivian . Downey

.On arrival in the estate they observed two males sitting in a Ford Focus. The car was parked outside the home of a known criminal.

He informed the two occupants that he was going to search the car. The vehicle was cold which meant it had been parked there for some time.

He went around to the passenger side of the vehicle and observed a wheel brace concealed in the footwell.

He asked the passenger Dylan Murphy why did he have a wheel brace and he replied “it is a moveable object”.

There was no reason for the wheel brace to be where it was, he checked the spare wheel which was in good condition and was where it should be.

Sgt Downey said they arrived in Glen Court and saw the Ford Focus parked on a footpath. He identified the passenger as Dylan Murphy as he knew him from when he was working in Limerick.

When he recognised him he admitted giving a wrong Christian name to Gda O'Mahony.

The driver of the car also gave false details. Murphy was evasive and would not account for his presence in the area.

The area had been the subject to a number of recent violent disturbances. Both Dylan Murphy and the driver of the vehicle both said they did not have the keys of the vehicle.

In a search of the vehicle the wheel brace was located where Dylan Murphy had been sitting.

Prior to leaving the scene to go to the station in Tipperary, Murphy handed over the keys of the vehicle which had been concealed in his underpants despite earlier saying he did not have possession of the keys. Murphy was on bail at the time and was in breach of a curfew.

Judge MacGrath convicted Murphy and imposed a sentence of four months imprisonment.

Sgt Cathal Godfrey said the defendant had twenty four previous convictions and was serving a nine month imprisonment sentence handed down for burglary offences.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Dylan Murphy was twenty two years of age. It was his intention to deal with addiction issues. The sentence he was now serving would be finalised in May.