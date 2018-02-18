Marlfield Village Association annual meeting in Clonmel was well attended

The Marlfield Village Association AGM held in the Marlfield hurling clubhouse, Clonmel, was one of the best attended meetings ever.

The large attendance was very heartened by the excellent results in last year's Tidy Towns competition, when the village received 294 marks.

The work programme is being adjusted for this year and will reflect the comments of the judging panel.

Anne McLoughlin gave an account of how the expenditure was financed and had the good news that the accounts are in the black.

Kathleen Hogg stood down as chairperson and Francis Keogh was elected in her place. Secretary Bernard Lennon has expressed his desire to pass on the role to a new pair of hands next year.

Everyone present agreed to play a role in the maintenance and management of the lovely heritage village.

It was agreed that the Monday night work party will resume in March and after the damage done by tropical storm Ophelia there are several jobs to be done.

The first task that the village work party has to tackle is the planting of two replacement cherry trees. The trees will be planted to replace those blown over in the storm and will be positioned on what was once known as Turnpike Road.

The other tree also damaged in the storm was the red whitethorn and a new tree is ready for collection.