Alarm scares away criminals attempting to break into Tipperary supermarket

Burglars attempted to break into the Tesco supermarket in Tipperary Town in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

The criminals tried to enter the Limerick Road based supermarket around 3am through the roof at the rear of the building but the burglar alarm went off and they fled.

A Garda spokesman appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of Tesco in Tipperary that night to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 51212.