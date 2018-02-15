Tipperary school children love their grandparents!

"We love our Grandparents with all our hearts," was the main theme of Grandparents Day at St. Michael's Junior Boys NS in Tipperary town.

The boys sang songs to their nannys and granddads as well as offering prayers of thanks for all that they do for them.

"I love my Nana’s cooking. She gives me lots of hugs," was one boy’s little speech.

Dylan O'Donovan from St. Michaels Junior Boys with his Nanas Joanie O'Donovan and Lena Lowry.

Other pupils told lovely little loving stories about their grandparents and one or two let the audience know the age of their grandparents much to the amusement of the audience.

"As part of Catholic School's Week Grandparents Day is one of the highlights of the school calendar year," said Principal Ms. Siobhán Verdon.

"It's such a lovely opportunity for the pupils to show their appreciation to their grandparents who also love coming to see their grandchild or grandchildren in school."