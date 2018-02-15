Tipperary man facing threatening to kill charge refused bail

A man who came before Tipperary district court on a charge of threatening to kill was refused bail after gardai lodged an objection to bail being granted.

Before the court was Philip McCarthy, 26 Glen Court, Emly who was charged with threatening to kill Lorraine Doyle at Glen Court, Emly on 15th October 2017.

Bail was refused and he was returned for trial to sittings of Clonmel Circuit Court.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath, who was informed that the defendant was fully contesting the charge, refused bail after hearing objections from the gardai and hearing Philip McCarthy outline his willingness to adhere to whatever conditions for bail the court might impose.

Det.Sgt Kevin O'Keeffe told the court that the nature of the charge against Philip McCarthy was threatening to kill or cause harm.

It is alleged that Lorraine Doyle, who lived in Glen Court, was driving in the estate when Philip McCarthy drove his car towards her and stopped.

It is alleged he got out of the car and threatened Lorraine Doyle telling her to get out of the estate or he would kill her.

He tried to open her car door. She had three children in the car under ten years old. Two of the children ran home and the other stayed on the side of the road. Lorraine Doyle reversed the car ,went out of the estate and immediately rang for help.

Det.Sgt. O’Keeffe said gardai were objecting to bail because they believed Philip McCarthy would not turn up.

Lorraine Doyle lives in the same estate as the defendant and she believes he would intimidate her if he was granted bail and she was still in fear of him.

Detective Sgt. O'Keeffe said gardai were objecting to bail.

Philip McCarthy told Judge McGrath that he would be contesting the charge. He said he had no problem turning up in court because he was completely innocent. He was prepared to sign on three times daily, to live in Thurles with family members and to abide by a curfew if he was given bail.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Philip McCarthy would stay away from Emly and would live with family members in Thurles if granted bail. He would be fully contesting the allegations made against him.

Judge MacGrath said arriving at a decision was a balancing act taking into consideration the rights of those concerned.

She was aware of decisions taken in the High Court and the district court to refuse bail on this matter and it was her opinion that the situation had not changed to any material extent and she was not prepared to go beyond the view of the decision in the High Court to refuse bail.