Clonmel woman pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing serious harm to a boy

A 28 year-old mother-of-four has pleaded guilty at Clonmel Circuit Court to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to a five year-old boy in a Clonmel housing estate last year.

Claire Kennedy of 35 Glenoaks, Clonmel pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in a manner that was dangerous including the speed, the condition of the vehicle and amount of traffic in the area, whereby serious bodily harm was caused to the child at Glenoaks Close, Clonmel on March 11 last year.

She also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of an intoxicant and driving without insurance or a driving licence at the same location on the same date.

Kennedy entered pleas of guilty to the four charges when she was arraigned at Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court last Friday morning.

Her defence barrister requested the preparation of a Probation Report and asked Judge Tom Teehan to note her early plea of guilty.

Judge Teehan noted the plea was made at the earliest opportunity, ordered the Probation Report and adjourned the case to Clonmel Circuit Court sitting on May 17 for sentencing. Prosecuting barrister Frank Quirke BL said the court would also order a Victim Impact Statement for the injured party in the case.