Funding for proposed Carrick-on-Suir square revamp is not yet in place

There is no funding yet in place for the Co. Council's proposed revamp of Sean Kelly Square and the Westgate and costings for the project can only be done once planning permission is secured, according to a senior Council offical.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan said the Council has taken the step to seek planning for the upgrade of the town centre square and historic Westgate area because it's difficult to obtain funding for any project unless planning permission has been secured for it first. He also explained that costing the projectcan only take place once planning per the Council knows the final plan that is granted planning permission.

" We are getting our ducks in a row. Once we have planning we will seek funding for the project from sources like the Town and Village Renewal Scheme,” he said.

Eighteen shop, restaurant and business owners employing 60 people in the Sean Kelly Square and Westgate areas met last week to discuss the Co. Council's Park 8 planning application.

The application proposes the removal of 9 parking spaces at Sean Kelly Square and two at the junction of Bridge Street and West Gate; realignment and resurfacing of the road carriageway to improve traffic flow and slow vehicle speeds and construction of kerb build-outs to create a public realm area.

It also proposes footpath widening and resurfacing to facilitate the movement of pedestrians; the creation of pedestrian crossings; modernising public lighting; the relocation of road gullies and connections and the lowering and protection of underground services where required.

The traders have welcomed the Council's plan to invest in improving the Square and Westgate but have voiced concerns about the proposal to remove 11 parking spaces from the area.

The Sean Kelly Square and Westgate Public Realm Plan is on public display until February 28 at the Co. Council offices in Clonmel and Nenagh and is also available for viewing at the Council's office at New Street, Carrick-on-Suir and Carrick-on-Suir Library. The submissions deadline is 4.30pm on March 14.

Mr Nolan said after the public consultation process, the Council's planners will produce a report on the Part 8 planning application taking into consideration the submissions from the public. The report and its recommendation will be presented to the Council's elected members for approval. It will be the elected members who will decide whether to approve or reject the planning application.