Killurney National School in Tipperary featured on RTE's 'Operation Transformation'

Killurney National School in Tipperary had a very busy day when an RTE camera crew visited the school to record the children doing their 10 at 10 and circuits, which was included in ‘Operation Transformation’ on RTE 1 television during the week.

This year the children are working towards achieving Killurney’s first Active School Flag. As part of this campaign the children sent in a video of their daily exercise routines to ‘Operation Transformation’.

The school was delighted to be acknowledged for the hard work of all in the school towards becoming more active and were excited to be part of the television programme.

A big thank you is extended to teachers Fiona Peters, Rebecca Meaghar and Ciara Holohan for all their hard work and dedication in organising this fantastic event.

The school is holding an Open Night on Wednesday, 21st February from 5pm-7pm for all parents and prospective new pupils.

All are welcome to come along and see the other great initiatives and projects undertaken in the school.