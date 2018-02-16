Tipperary to benefit in Ireland 2040 plan, says Ahearn

Fine Gael local area rep for Clonmel Garret Ahearn has welcomed the government’s Ireland 2040 project and how it might benefit Tipperary.

Mr Ahearn, a candidate in the upcoming Fine Gael selection convention, said of interest to Tipperary is the new Rural Regeneration and Development Fund of €1 billion which will promote rural renewal in order to enable towns, villages and outlying rural areas to grow sustainably.

“By 2040 an additional one million people will live in Ireland, and an additional two-thirds of a million people will work here, and an additional half a million homes will be needed to accommodate this growth.

“We in Tipperary like the rest of the country need to be prepared for this growth “Ahearn added.

He pointe out that in the new National Framework Plan announced, the government commit €116bn in total investment, €91bn of which is Exchequer funding and €25bn from commercial State owned enterprises.

“With this Planning Framework in parallel with the capital investment plan, we are ensuring that future public investment is focused on developing infrastructures that make our rural areas and towns desirable places to work and live”.

Four new competitive and collaborative investment funds are included in the National Development Plan which represents a major innovation in the reformed funding model for the Plan. The four funds will drive the delivery of specific core priorities detailed in the NPF and will be allocated resources amounting to an estimated €4 billion.

The other investment funds are an Urban Regeneration and Development Fund of €2 billion, Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund and a Climate Action Fund of €500 million each. The three Regional Assemblies will develop complementary Regional Spatial and Economic Strategies, linking strategic planning and investment at the national level with the physical planning and local economic and community development functions of local authorities. Formulation of the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategies has just commenced, and there will be an opportunity through an extensive public consultation process to share views.

“This enables proper long-run sectoral planning for areas like housing, transport, broadband and other infrastructures for the next 10 years and while it envisages certain major national projects, crucially, further national, regional and local projects will be prioritised” said Garret Ahearn