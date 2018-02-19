Tipperary Town - water supply and traffic disruption warnings!

Tipperary town homes and businesses will experience disruption to water supplies and to traffic flow in the town as Irish Water undertake some major works over the next few days – including on Friday afternoon.

Locals have been warned to expect the disruption on two different days – both Wednesday, February 21, and Friday, February 23.

Wednesday, February 21 – Essential Works

Mains rehabilitation works may cause supply disruptions to Emmet Street and surrounding areas in Tipperary Town.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to be carried out from 2:30pm until 10pm on Wednesday.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP018598.

Friday, February 23 – Mains Rehabilitation Works

Water mains rehabilitation works may cause supply disruptions to John Street, Davitt Street, N24 Limerick Road and surrounding areas in Tipperary Town.

A traffic management plan will be in place with one lane closure at the junction of John Street and Davitt Street for the duration of these works

Works are scheduled to take place from 2:30pm until 10:30pm on Friday.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP018600.