Joe Kelly brought love and joy to all who knew him

A family and community have been left heartbroken, this week, with the death of a young man who brought love and joy to all who knew him.

Joe Kelly was just 13 when he passed away, peacefully, at home on Monday.

Joe, from Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh, was the loving son of Liam and Yvonne, and is also greatly missed by his sisters Millie, Ruby, Belle and Elisse, his grandmother Mary, grandfather Patsy, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

A pupil at Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel since the age of five, Joe was an integral part of the community there. Principal Siobhán Keyes-Ryan paid tribute to the young man who represented the school at the Munster Special Olympics. He took part in the motor skills section in 2014.

“Joe brought a lot of joy to the school, to everybody. He was very much loved here,” Mrs Keyes-Ryan said.

Joe will be missed by the teachers and pupils of his much loved school Scoil Aonghusa.

He will be reposing at his home today Tuesday (February 20) from 3pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Brigid's Church, Donaskeigh, for Mass of the Angels on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

House private Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Scoil Aonghusa Cashel, The Arc Children’s Unit, University Hospital Limerick and South Tipperary Palliative Care Team.