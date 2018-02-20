Wrap up warm - freezing weather on the way again!

Temperatures are set to take a dive below zero again in Tipperary tonight (Tuesday, February 20).

Met Eireann say that while today is relatively mild, with a high of 10 degrees in the afternoon, we will need to wrap up tonight.

Tonight will be dry and clear. Lowest temperatures will range between minus 1 and plus 2 degrees and with light variable winds, it will be frosty and fog will form near to dawn.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, frost and fog will gradually clear in the morning and it will be another dry and sunny day. Temperatures will reach 7 to 9 degrees with light winds becoming southerly in direction.