Tipperary students could win €1,000 in ESB's safety competition!

Tipperary students at second and third level could win €1,000 in the ESB Networks National Safety Challenge, a national competition to develop a winning idea to improve construction and farm safety in Ireland.

The National Safety Challenge is an initiative which aims to raise awareness of the importance of working safely and responsibly within agriculture and construction.

ESB Networks is encouraging second and third level students studying agriculture and construction/engineering to develop their own innovative safety idea for farming or construction activity and to demonstrate how they would implement this.

Embracing true innovation, ESB Networks is inviting students to push the boundaries and create ideas and initiatives that will pave the way for a safer working environment for the future of the agricultural and construction sectors.

Prizes will be awarded for students at both second and third level, in both the agriculture and construction categories. Four national finalists will be chosen in both categories and at both levels, from these finalists, an overall national winner will be selected in each category.

All entries must be received by Friday, March 23.

Details of the National Safety Challenge for second level students can be found here – https://www.esbnetworks.ie/staying-safe/safety-education/secondary-school

Details of the National Safety Challenge for third level students can be found here – https://www.esbnetworks.ie/staying-safe/safety-education/third-level

ESB Networks builds, operates, maintains and develops the electricity network in Ireland. A vital part of its function is to educate and protect the public from injury from the electricity networks. We promote behaviour which leads to a safer electricity network, communicating the dangers of coming into close contact with the electricity network and equipment.