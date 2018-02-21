Tipperary shop scoops top award for third year in a row

The champagne corks were popping for one Tipperary shop last week as they claimed a top industry award for the third year in a row!

Dean and Triona Hand, from Daybreak Clerihan, scooped the Off Licence of the Year award for the third consecutive year at the annual Daybreak Store of the Year awards.

The conference and gala dinner event was held last Wednesday at the Lyrath Hotel in Kilkenny and recognised the industry leaders within the Daybreak group of retailers which boasts over 200 stores nationally.

Dean and Triona were delighted with the award (pictured above) and attribute a lot of the store’s success to the team they have working with them in Clerihan.

“We give huge credit to our team here who are really passionate about the store and our business direction. I believe we can continue to improve our offering across the store due to the fantastic attitude of our staff and continued input from our loyal customer base”.