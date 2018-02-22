Clonmel Show helping new business to grow with bursary awards

Clonmel Show Society has again awarded bursaries to young entrepreneurs to help them grow their business.

The Siolta awards have proven to be an invaluable help to young people starting off in an agri business.

“Over the past six years the Clonmel Show Society has awarded almost €100,000 in bursaries to more than 50 worthy recipients” Tom Acheson, Clonmel Show’s coordinator of these bursary awards, highlighted this impressive statistic at the prize giving ceremony of the 2017/18 awards in Clonmel's Hotel Minella.

Ms Carrie Acheson, president of the Clonmel Show Society, who presented this year’s eight award winners with their cheques and scrolls, complimented the winners and their parents on their success and wished them luck as they pursued their individual projects

The following is a list of this winners -

Eva Mary Connolly, Cullenagh, Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford who intends to further her studies to be a therapeutic equine coach. She will then apply this training at the family equestrian centre in Kilmeaden

Alison Dowley, Three Bridges House, Carrick on Suir, Co. Kilkenny. Alison plans to use her award to help with her PhD studies into the use of mushroom powder as an alternative to antibiotics in monogastric animals.

Orla Walsh, Killusty South, Fethard, plans to extend her studies in agricultural/veterinary area

Jamie Power, Jamestown, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny intends to study goat production more intensively so that he can return back home to Piltown to set up his own goat enterprise in the near future.

Conor Burke, Donoughmore, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co Tipperary will use his award to continue to persue his studies in agricultural engineering and mechanisation. He is currently studying in Pallaskennery Agricultural college.

Charles Carroll, Mile Tree, Clonmel, has plans to study a dairy project involving renewable energy on farms combined with the feasibility of on-farm processing of milk into niche products. His further studies will take him to the Fair Oaks farms in Indiana, USA.

George Ryan, Fortwilliam, Caherclough, Clonmel, is going to compare and contrast agricultural systems in Ireland and Australia {from hence his mother hails} to see if the better elements of both could be combined to improve Irish productivity.

Kieran Tobin, Bellevue Park, New Inn, Cashel, will be studying in depth the impact and development of the very topical “Origin Green” Irish food traceability scheme.

Ms Josephine Chamney, spoke on behalf of the three independent adjudicators, who examined the various applicants’ submissions and decided on their respective awards.

She said that they were extremely impressed by the quality of the projects and the confident way in which each applicant made their presentation to the adjudicators and dealt with the questions raised.

Ms Chamney commended the applicants and their parents for the quality and diversity of their projects and wished them all continued success with their studies.

Tom Acheson and Show chairman Mike Quirke spoke of their delight that the show was in a position to award these valuable bursaries to a total value of €15,000.

It was their wish that the recipients got value and personal satisfaction in their pursuit of their projects and that any of those who were in a position in 2018 or in the future would come along to help organise the annual show on the first Sunday in July.

Pictured above at the presentation of the Clonmel Show Society bursaries were - Back, Julie Tobin, representing her son, Kieran; Orla Walsh, Conor Burke, Josephine Chamney, representing the adjudication panel, Tom Acheson, organiser of the awards scheme, Bill Carroll, representing his son, Charlie, Jamie Power and Angela Ryan, representing her son, George. Front, Eve Connolly, Clare Wilkinson, joint chairperson, Carrie Acheson, president of the Clonmel Show Society, Mike Quirke, joint chairperson and Alison Dowley.