Cahir community activist Hilary Carter honoured for her commitment to the town

Cahir lady and long time fundraiser Hilary Carter got the surprise of her life when Cahir Pantomime Society MC Wally Costigan invited her to the stage during the halftime break of the pantomime ‘Robinson Crusoe’!

Hilary was presented with a stunning engraved vase and a huge bouquet of flowers as a token of recognition for her contribution to the community of Cahir over the years and it was no surprise that she received a huge round of applause.

It is well known in Cahir of Hilary’s commitment to tirelessly fundraising for South Tipp Hospice, through raffles, events, open garden days and for quite a few years dyeing her hair all the colours of the rainbow.

Hilary is also known for her time administrating for Cahir Community Hall as well as being part of Cahir Country Market which celebrated 43 years last year.

Here among others Hilary has won awards for her preserves and her brown bread is legendary around town!

When Cahir Community Hall fell into disrepair and was condemned by the fire officer some years back, Hilary stepped up to the plate and along with John Quirke lobbied councillors, held fundraisers, and applied for grants before money was secured from South Tipp Development Company and the Community Hall was saved.

The hall is the only public hall in Cahir and is used by many community groups including Cahir Pantomime Society and Cahir Community Bingo to name but a few.

Hilary’s community involvement does not stop there as she is married to Reverend Arthur Carter who was Reverend in St. Paul's Church for many, many years and during that time Hilary was very involved in the Church community there too.

Each year on Daffodil day Hilary can be seen selling daffodils for the cause and bag packing and ticket selling are a common occurrence for her!

Hilary was presented her token by Wally Costigan, Barry Condon and Pat O'Donnell on the night but they were representing the grateful community of Cahir.