Tipperary women in technology can inspire next generation

Women working in technology roles in Tipperary invited to inspire the next generation on International Women’s Day

Women in Technology event taking place at the WIT Arena aims to provide inspiration and encouragement to all those who would aspire to take a similar route - and those who have yet to discover their future path may lie in technology

Organisers of a Women in Technology event taking place on International Women’s Day 2018 in Waterford are inviting women working in technology who are interested in sharing their stories with secondary school students in attendance to sign their companies up for the 8 March event.

Maria Cahill, a lecturer in the Department of Computing and Maths, Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) explains the purpose of the event. “The Women In Technology event is to highlight career paths and roles in the world of technology on International Women’s Day. Here at Waterford Institute of Technology we want to encourage all second level students to explore as many career opportunities as possible.”

In tandem with keynote speakers, such as Regina Moran, CEO Fujitsu UK and Ireland, a graduate of WIT, the event will showcase a range of women in technology to provide inspiration and encouragement to all those who would aspire to take a similar route.

Each company/organisation that sends a representative can set up a stand or table at no charge. On the day students from secondary schools will have the opportunity to meet with and talk to women in attendance who have interesting and varied careers in technology, engineering, ICT and software development, women who are changing the face of industry.

“We know there are women who would love to come along to this event and help the next generation of engineers, coders, and CEOs discover the career paths available in technology. We are inviting women from across the country join other women in technology this International Women’s Day in inspiring young women with stories of their personal and professional journeys,” Cahill adds.

“It’s important for industry to get involved in helping teenagers understand that there’s a range of well-paid careers they may not have yet explored out there. Increasing the numbers of students choosing science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) courses means that there will be a steady flow of qualified graduates with the skills the tech industry will need in the future,” she concludes.

For full information and to book an industry stand or a school group, visit www.wit.ie/womenintechnology.