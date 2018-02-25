Co. Tipperary people urged to donate their old bikes to Rebike Ireland

A Carrick-on-Suir company is collecting unwanted bikes to donate them to charities, schools, children's groups and individuals who need them.

Conor and the team at Cleary's Hardware store on the Clonmel Road are collecting the bikes on behalf of Waterford based Rebike Ireland, a community initiative started by Paul Carroll in late 2014.

Rebike Ireland recycles old unwanted bikes, makes them safe and roadworthy and donates them to those who may not have access to a bike, to local children's groups, charities, schools etc.

Every bike recycled is one less bike gone to landfill and each bike donated can benefit the health of its recipient. People can drop off their unwanted bikes into Cleary’s Hardware, who will pass them onto Rebike Ireland.

Last November, Sinead Power from Comeragh Cycling Club organised a bike collection among the Waterford cycling community, on behalf of Rebike.

A large number of bikes were also collected from Cian Power from the Comeragh Cycling Club and Robert Duggan from Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club. Their support for Rebike is very much appreciated.