Met Eireann weather alert! 'Beast from the East' to bring serious snow accumulations

Met Eireann has warned of exceptionally cold weather this week with serious snow accumulations predicted.

The weather is set to deteriorate as the week progresses with the heaviest snow to hit on Thursday. However snow can be expected by Tuesday.

However it will remain bitterly cold throughout the week with temperatures five to ten degress below normal for the time of year.

The Status Yellow alert states – Exceptionally cold weather will occur this week.

Air and ground temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal, with significant wind chill and penetrating severe frosts.

Snow showers, mainly affecting eastern areas on Tuesday, will progressively become more widespread and heavier through midweek, with significant and disruptive accumulations.

Tipperary County Council will be salting main roads around the county.