Tips and advice for people as the 'Beast from the East' bears down on Ireland

The Government has warned people to take steps to prepare for the severe cold spell set to hit the country this week.

In a press statement from the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy, the Minister advises the public to take heed of the warnings issued by Met Éireann, saying that the weather event “is likely to have a significant and disruptive impact.”

GENERAL ADVICE

Have a small supply of non perishable, easy-to-prepare foods

Keep extra supplies of essential medication in case it is difficult to get to the pharmacy

Have an adequate supply of fuel for heating/cooking and if possible a suitable alternative should the main supply fail

Have a shovel and bag of salt to keep paths clear and safe

Have batteries for torches in the event of power cuts

Have candles and matches. Candles should always be placed away from draughts in proper candleholders. Never leave a burning candle unattended

Have a water container to ensure a supply of drinking water

Have emergency contact numbers to hand

Leave a key and contact details with neighbours or family if you are going away

Check that loft insulation is thick and in good condition

Fit your water tank with an insulation jacket or alternatively, wrap the top and sides with suitable insulation material

Repair any leaks at taps or valves

Know how to turn off the water supply (usually under the kitchen sink)

Fit draught excluders to your doors and windows

Make sure heating equipment is well-maintained, vented correctly and working properly

Ensure chimneys are cleaned at least once a year

Advice for Older People:

Keep warm, eat well and avoid unnecessary travel. You should eat regular hot meals and drink plenty of fluids, this will keep you warm and will give you energy to keep active

Ensure you have sufficient supplies of food and of any prescription medicine you may need. Keep active indoors

Have sufficient fuel supplies to maintain adequate heating in your home

Ask your relatives and neighbours for help if you need it. Keep their phone numbers on a list beside your phone

For more details and advice click here to go to winterready.ie

Met Éireann is forecasting a severe spell of cold weather this week and has advised today that, exceptionally cold weather will occur this week.