Criminal damage caused to car in Cashel 

Gardai are investigating the criminal damage of a car in an underground car park in Cashel.

A passenger door of the car parked at the Lower Gate Apartments car park off Main Street was damaged and Guinness beer was poured on the vehicle last Thursday, February 22.

A Garda spokesman said the damage was caused between 9.20am and 6.50pm that day. Empy Guinness cans were found near the car.

He appealed to anyone with information that may assist the gardai investigating this crime to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222 or Cashel Garda Station at (062) 62866.