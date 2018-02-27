Row over Tipperary Crystal trademarks has been resolved

A dispute between the owner of the Tipperary Crystal brand and a giftware seller over the alleged passing-off of trademarks on the packaging of items offered for sale has been resolved.

Last October Allied Imports Ltd, the owner of Tipperary Crystal, which is known for its crystal, glassware, ceramics and jewellery brands, sued Co Wexford-based Kavanagh Giftware Ltd.

The action was over the alleged unlawful use by the defendant of Tipperary Crystal marks on packaging of certain goods including mugs and cups being offered for sale by Kavanagh Giftware.

Kavanagh Giftware had rejected all claims against it, including that it had infringed Allied Import's intellectual property rights. The case had been admitted to the fast track Commercial Court list.

When the matter was mentioned before Mr. Justice Brian McGovern on Monday, the judge was told the case had been resolved and could be struck out.

Allied Imports and its director Robert Scanlan’s claim centered on the use by Kavanagh Giftware of a grey and white coloured graphical representation on the outside and the inside of the packaging of items being offered for sale by the defendant.

The plaintiffs claimed this breached their copyright.

It was claimed the unauthorised use of the Tipperary Crystal mark had caused confusion with the public.