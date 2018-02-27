WATCH: The Beast from the East LIVE as it happens

People in Tipperary are anticipating some of the coldest and snowiest weather to hit the country since 1982 this week.

The cold front bringing the snow has been dubbed as 'The Beast from the East' and now you can watch the blizzard live as it crosses Europe.

Eveyln Cusack gave an update on the impact of the weather that will accompany air coming from Siberia is coming from the North Pole.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 she said the first of the snow is set to fall on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning she said there is going to be a fair amount of snow along eastern coastal counties and pushing west as far as Laois and Offaly.

A Status Yellow weather warning remains in place for Tipperary and a number of other counties from midday on Tuesday.

The orange alert is valid from 3pm on Tuesday, February 27 untill 11am on Wednesday, February 28 in Tipperary, Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork and Waterford.

Tipperary County Council's Severe Weather Team has met to plan for the approaching storm.

Archive: The Big Snow of 1982

Tips for snowy weathers - for humans and our pets!