ESB Networks postpones planned outages in Tipperary because of Yellow Weather Alert

There is some good news today for peole living in Clonmel who feared they would be without electricity as The Beast from The East approaches.

ESB Networks can confirm that, due to the adverse Met Éireann weather forecast for the coming days, all planned outages have been postponed for tomorrow (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday.

A number of ESB Networks customers in the Clonmel and Roscrea areas were due to be impacted by these planned outages, and will be advised on new dates for these planned outages when the essential maintenance on the network is rescheduled.