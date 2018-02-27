Gardai investigate Fethard burglary

Gardai are investigating a burglary at a Fethard supermarket during which a large quantity of cigarettes were taken.

The break -in at the Londis store at Kerry Street, Fethard was discovered by the owner on Tuesday morning.Some damage was carried out to the roof of the premises and cigarettes were stolen.

Gardai have called on pedestrians or motorists who were in the vicinity between Monday night from 11am to 2am on Tuesday morning to contact them if they saw anything suspicious in the area.

Gardai at Clonmel station investigating the crime can be contacted on - 052 6122222 .