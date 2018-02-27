Clonmel Commercials Ladies Footballers host fashion show

A fundraising Fashion Show for Clonmel Commercials Ladies Football Club will take place at the Clonmel Park Hotel at 8pm on this Friday, March 2nd.

Tickets at €10 each are available from club officers and coaches and will also be available at the door that night.

Many local shops are taking part and this will be a great opportunity to choose that perfect outfit for any special occasions.

The shops include Mini Me, Name It, New Look, Now Trading, Dorothy Perkins, Connolly Man, Sixth Sense, DV8, Pavoni, Wurlitzer, In the Wardrobe, Fran and Jane and Pamela Scott, highlighting Clonmel as a fashion town.

Members of the Smith family are playing at the interval and the comperes are Grainne Vaughan and George Barry. All the models are amateurs and include players, coaches, parents and relatives.

Your support for this fun night would be greatly appreciated.