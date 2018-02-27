Information afternoon on Carrick-on-Suir square revamp plan 

A public consultation session on the proposed public realm plan for Sean Kelly Square and the Westgate of Carrick-on-Suir takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, February 28.

The information event takes place in the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre in Carrick-on-Suir between 3pm and 6pm.

It will be attended by the representatives of Atkins Engineering, the designers who devised the plan to revamp the streetscape of the Square and West Gate. They will be available to answer queries from members of the public.

Traders from the Sean Kelly Square and Westgate areas are expected to attend the information afternoon. They are concerned at the proposal to remove nine parking spaces from Sean Kelly Square and two from the Westgate.

Today is the final day the Sean Kelly Square and West Gate public realm and road safety improvement plan will be on public display.

Members of the public have until March 14 to submit submissions or observations on the plan. After the public consultation process, the Council's planners will produce a report on the Part 8 planning application for the Sean Kelly Square and Westgate revamp, taking into consideration the submissions from the public. The report and recommendation will be presented to the Council's elected members. It will be the elected members who will decide whether to approve or reject the planning application.