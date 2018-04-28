Near misses lead to calls for flashing speed warning sign on Clonmel road

A flashing speed warning sign is needed on the bypass road approaching the Moangarriff Roundabout in Clonmel from the town side, according to Cllr. Andy Moloney.

He told the monthly meeting of Clonmel Borough District that drivers weren't aware of the factory entrance and exit in that area, and there had been a number of near misses there.

He said it was fortunate there hadn't been a fatality, with the speed at which trucks travelled.

District Engineer Eamon Lonergan said that Tipperary County Council's Road Design Section had confirmed that this location on the N24 national primary network was being examined and reviewed by the Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) road safety engineer, with a view to identifying all potential causes and contributing factors and solutions.

Mr. Lonergan said the council couldn't provide speed safety signs because this was a national route. Resurfacing works were planned for the road at the bypass.

However Cllr. Moloney said the TII had been looking at this location for the past three or four years, and he wondered how long it took them to conduct a survey.

Cllr. Pat English agreed it was a dangerous spot, and when you took the junction with Gurtnafleur into consideration it was a very busy area.