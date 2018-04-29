Historic success for Clonmel Toastmaster Michael Maunsell

Above - Clonmel club member Michael Maunsell (winner of both the International Speech Contest and the International Speech Evaluation Contest), runner-up Billy Daly (Kiltegan Toastmasters Club) and Clonmel club member Isweri Pillay, who came third in the International Speech Contest, at the Toastmasters contests in Enniscorthy.

Michael Maunsell won the International Speech Contest for the third year in-a-row at the Toastmasters International Division D's International Speech Contest and Speech Evaluation Contest held in Enniscorthy.

Another member of the Clonmel club, Isweri Pillay, finished in third place, an outstanding result for the club in a tightly-fought contest of the highest standard.

The Speech Evaluation Contest was also won by Michael Maunsell.

This is a historic result for Clonmel Toastmasters, on top of the many accolades and recognition the club has achieved internationally in recent years.

Michael Maunsell is the first person to win this contest in three consecutive years and the first club member to win both contests in the same year.

He will now advance to the UK and Ireland International Speech Contest Final, also for his third year in-a-row, on Saturday, May 12th, and the UK and Ireland International Speech Evaluation Contest Final on the following day.

Membership of the Clonmel club is on the rise, as the benefits of Toastmasters are recognised by people who want to gain confidence with communication in any situation, as well as business owners, sales people and multinational company employees who need to communicate effectively as part of their work.

Many supporters are expected to be in Cork in May for the UK and Ireland Finals. The winner will go on to Chicago for the World Championships of Public Speaking.

The club meets on the second and fourth Thursday of every month at 8 pm at the Clonmel Park Hotel. Guests are always welcome.

For more information log onto www.clonmeltoastmasters.com, phone 087-9812459 or find the club on Facebook.