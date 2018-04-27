Feile Classical - Second date added

Due to overwhelming demand, an extra date has been added to Feile Classical next September.

Over 10,000 music fans logged onto Ticketmaster this morning (Friday) to nab a seat to the eagerly awaited revival of the 1990s festival.

The Nationalist reported this morning that the Saturday concert sold out within the hour after going on sale at 9am leading organisers to announce a second date for September 21.

Tickets for Friday, September 21, will go on sale at 10am on Saturday from Ticketmaster.

Pic: On hand to help launch the 90's festival comeback on Tuesday morning was musician Jerry Fish, John Devane, County Chairman, Con Hogan, Semple Stadium Chairman, Aoife Kelly, Tim Floyd, County Board secretary and Tom Dunne, curator

Feile favourites The Stunning, Hothouse Flowers, An Emotional Fish, Something Happens, The 4 of Us, The Frank & Walters plus a line-up of special guests will take to the stage with the Irish Chamber Orchestra this September.

However in a far cry from the Feile days of yesteryear, the 2018 version will have a more grown up feel with bespoke gin and Prosecco bars, gourmet food stalls and most importantly, a fully seated concert.