Playground sought for very young children in Clonmel town centre

A playground for young children has been requested for a town centre location in Clonmel.

Cllr. Pat English told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that parents of very young children had approached him about this.

Mulcahy Park was too far out of town and the Denis Burke Park, while it was lovely, wasn’t suitable for very young children.

He thought there might be an additional area in Denis Burke Park that would be suitable for a playground for very young children.

District Administrator Anthony Coleman said there were currently three playgrounds in Clonmel - at Mulcahy Park, Denis Burke Park and Elm Park.

An additional new (sensory) playground will also be developed in Mulcahy Park later this year.

He said that further plans for the provision of play and recreational amenities were also approved by council members for the Frank Drohan site to cater for the north of the town.

Discussions were progressing between LIT and the council in relation to the development of this site.