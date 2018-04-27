Tipperary XL Stores take top prizes at prestigious XL Retailing Standard Awards

Tipperary XL Stores have been honoured for achieving outstanding excellence in retail at the recent prestigious XL Retailing Standard Awards which attracted retailers from all over Ireland to the Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone, for the ceremony run by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the XL brand.

XL Clogheen, XL Townspark Service Station, Cahir, Burke's XL Foodstore, Ardfinnan, Ladrigan's XL, Cahir and XL Killenaule Express were among a group of retailers from around the country who were awarded a Gold Retailing Standard Award.

Pictured after receiving their Gold accolade at the recent 2018 XL Retailing Standards Awards at the Hodson Bay Hotel, Athlone were (L to R): James Scanlon, XL Development Manager; Colum Browne and Marian Browne XL Clogheen and XL Townspark Service Station, Cahir; Lorraine McCarthy and Lucy Grogan XL Ladrigan’s and XL Killenaule Express; Martin Loughran, Value Centre Clonmel

Bates' XL Foodstore, Clonmel, XL Prior Park Service Station, Clonmel, XL Woodview Service Station, Cahir and Keane’s XL, Roscrea were awarded a Silver Retailing Standard Award.

XL Rosegreen, Cashel and Autopower XL, Carrick-on-Suir were awarded a Bronze Retailing Standard Award.

Pictured after receiving their Bronze accolade at the recent 2018 XL Retailing Standards Awards at the Hodson Bay Hotel, Athlone were (L to R): James Scanlon, XL Development Manager; Linda Breathnach and Helena Byrne, Autopower XL Carrick - On – Suir

The XL Retailing Standard Awards are only given to stores that pass a tough year-long inspection, including visits from mystery shoppers.

John Moane, Managing Director of BWG Foods Wholesale Division, honoured those who achieved an XL Retailing Standard Award for their determination and ongoing commitment.

He said: “XL retailers have an unwavering passion for improving their businesses as they continue driving on store standards across the group and the wider retailing community. The XL retail group continues to grow each year and it’s easily explained by way of our retailers’ deep knowledge of and loyalty to their local communities.”

“I’d like to congratulate our outstanding County Tipperary winners and wish them continued success in the future,” added Moane.