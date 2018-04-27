Co. Tipperary candidate polls third highest first preferences in Seanad by-election

Former Ulster Farmer’s Union president and anti-Brexit unionist Ian Marshall has won the Seanad by-election to fill the seat vacated by Co. Tipperary’s Denis Landy of Labour, who resigned last November due to ill health.

He was elected after the fourth count and his election was announced by the Oireacthas News Twitter account just before 1pm.

Co. Tipperary candidate Mary Newman, a Fine Gael activist from Lagganstown, Golden, polled the third highest first preference votes in the Seanad by-election that was contested by six candidates.

Ian Marshall was approached to contest the by-election for the Agricultural Panel seat by Taoiseach Leo Varadker and was supported by Sinn Fein. He polled 94 first preference votes.

Fianna Fail Cllr Frank Flynn from Cork polled 53 first preference votes followed by Mary Newman, who polled 34 votes. She was followed by Donegal based Fianna Fail Cllr Nial Blaney on 12 votes, Fine Gael Cllr Bobby O'Connell on 9 votes and RDS nominee Mary Redmond, who got zero votes. The electorate comprised TDs and Senators and the total valid poll was 202 votes.

Ms Newman, a Fine Gael activist and sister of FG TD Kate O'Connell, came second in the recent Fine Gael selection convention in Thurles to select a candidate to represent the party in Co. Tipperary in the next general election campaign.

She announced in December she was seeking a nomination to contest the by-election for Denis Landy's former seat on the Agricultural Panel.