Tickets for concerts at Carrick-on-Suir’s Clancy Festival go on sale this week 

Booking for concerts and other ticketed events at Carrick-on-Suir's Clancy Brothers Festival over the June Bank Holiday Weekend opens this Wednesday, May 2.

Brewery Lane Theatre is hosting a series of concerts from Wednesday to Friday during the festival. The Clancy Festival Opening Concert is on Wednesday, May 30 and features a packed line up of local talent. Tickets cost €12.50.

Finbarr Clancy, Dónal Clancy, Robbie O’Connell, Kevin Power and Colm Power will all perform at the Clancy Family Concert at the Theatre on Thursday night, May 31. Tickets cost €18.50.

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and guitarist Freddie White begins his Irish tour at the Festival on Friday, June 1. Tickets for this show cost €18.50.

Four of Ireland and Newfoundland’s finest button accordionists play together as Cordeen at Brewery Lane on Monday, June 4, The accordion quartet features Benny McCarthy of Danú, and Conor Moriarty from Ireland, and Billy Sutton and Graham Wells from Newfoundland. They will playeverything from lively foot tapping tunes to heartfelt songs and airs. Tickets cost €15.

The theatre will also stage a one act play, "The Snug" by local writer Jack Ryan. Peg Power will direct the drama. The popular lunchtime theatre includes a light lunch in Brewery Lane's Tea Room following the play. The play starts at 1pm and tickets cost €12.50.

All tickets for the Brewery Lane Theatre will be on sale at the Heritage Centre, Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, tel. 051 640200. Evening shows at the Brewery Lane Theatre begin at 8.15pm.

Over at the Strand Theatre, Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society will stage a show called ‘Musical Society Goes Folk Volume 2’ in Christy’s Bar. This concert, directed by Liam Butler, will feature a variety of folk songs and numbers from the top musicals. Tickets cost €10 from the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir; Tel: (051) 640921.

The Bread and Beer Band featuring Robbie O'Connell, Martin Murray, Paul Grant and Tommy Keane will perform at the Nano Nagle Centre Chapel on Saturday night, June 2. Tickets cost €18.50 from the Heritage Centre.

Children’s and youth workshops will take place on Saturday, June 2 in various venues in the town. This year’s jam packed programme of fun workshops includes tin whistle, bodhrán, traditional singing, songwriting, animation, glass art and ‘make and do’. For information and booking contact The Tudor Artisan Hub at 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir.

For futher information visit The Clancy Brothers Festival Information Office at the Tudor Artisan Hub or log onto www.clancybrothersfestival.com.