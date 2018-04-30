Tipperary Sinn Fein selects Ciara McCormack as General Election candidate

Ciara McCormack has been chosen by Sinn Fein as their candidate in Tipperary in the next General Election.

She won through at a convention in the Horse and Jockey where the other candidate was Clonmel Mayor Catherine Carey.

She was nominated by a number of Cumainn, including the Brett/Mc Loughlin Cumann of which she is a founding member.

Ciara has strong family roots in the Horse and Jockey and Moyne area and is currently living in Thurles.

She is currently in the final stages of a BA honours degree in Social Care in L.I.T. Thurles.

She is working in the frontline of the housing crisis.

She is a volunteer, member and facilitator with Thurles Mental Health Association.

She said she was truly honoured to have the support of the majority of the membership of Tipperary Sinn Féin and is looking forward to the challenges ahead.