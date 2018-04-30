Lawnmowers and trailer stolen from Co. Tipperary convent

Burglars swiped two lawnmowers and a small trailer from a Clonmel convent over the weekend, according to gardai.

The property was stolen from sheds on the grounds of the Presentation Convent between Saturday and Sunday. The break-in was reported to gardai this morning (Monday).

Gardai are also investigating a break-in to a storage unit at South Tipperary General Hospital on Sunday evening sometime after 5pm. A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said no property was reported stolen from the unit.

She appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the Presentation Convent and South Tipperary General Hospital grounds over the weekend to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.