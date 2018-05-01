Tipperary people invited to nominate family carers for Carer of the Year Awards

The Co. Tipperary launch of the Family Carers Ireland national Carer of the Year Awards took place at Coghlan's Care Plus Pharmacy in Carrick-on-Suir last Wednesday, April 25.

Family Carers Regional Manager Richie Molloy and many members of the Carrick-on-Suir Carers Support Group attended the launch where tea/coffee and home bakes were served.

Carers shared their stories and were on hand to talk to people. Mr Molloy spoke about Carer Hugh Moss from Carrick-on-Suir who was awarded Tipperary Carer of the Year several years ago and spoke of the incredible strength and dedication of the family carers who worked tirelessly to provide care for their loved ones at home.

“Family Carers across Ireland make extraordinary sacrifices and work very hard, sometimes 24 hours a day to provide care for their loved ones, safely in their own homes," said Mr Molloy.

"Carers have limited access to services, particularly respite. They are over stretched and receive little acknowledgement for their unpaid work which saves the State €10bn each year," he continued.

Mr Molloy added that Family Carers Ireland was delighted to recognise the enormous contribution family carers make through the Care Plus Carers of the Year Awards. He encouraged people to nominate a deserving carer or young carer for one of the awards.

Nomination forms are available online at www.familycarers.ie, Family Carers Ireland nationwide resource centres, Care Plus Pharmacies or via the Freephone Care line: Tel: 1800 24 07 24.

The Carer of the Year Awards will be presented in Dublin in November.

Family Carers Ireland local office is located at 8 Sarsfield Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. For further information telephone: (086) 1727 048 or (052) 6170455, email: rmolloy@familycarers.ie or log onto www.familycarers.ie