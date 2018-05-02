Tipperary weather - here comes the sun!

Tipperary people are finally getting some good news about the weather!

Met Eireann say that this weekend we will get actual sunshine with temperatures reaching 16 or 17 degrees on Saurday and Sunday.

It will be next Monday before Met Eireann predict we'll hit 18 degrees.

There's good news for the farming community too - apart from a few hours on Thursday morning it looks like we won't get any rain for the next few days.