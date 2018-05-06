Tipperary hurling manager Michael Ryan advises young people to seize the day

Making young people aware of all the opportunities they could avail of was vital, Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan told a careers exhibition hosted by Clonmel High School.

The Tipperary hurling manager praised Clonmel High School for their initiative in staging the event, which attracted companies from throughout South Tipperary.

Ninety three companies hosted stands at the exhibition, which was well attended by not only High school students but also students from Loreto, Presentation and CTI secondary schools in the town.

Michael Ryan said there was so many opportunities out there now for young people and he described the career exhibition as an ideal opportunity to talk to so many people in so many different professions on the one day.

Also among the guests was Brendan Maher, captain of the senior hurling All-Ireland winning Tipperary team of 2016.

High School vice principal Anthony Reynolds said they were delighted not only with the turnout of local companies, who gave their full backing to the event, but also with the engagement the stands generated among senior cycle pupils in particular.

Above - Leaving Cert students of Clonmel High School who attended the Careers Exhibition at the school.

"For ninety three companies to attend was an incredible response and some of those companies would have had a number of representatives at their stand.

"For companies to put their expert staff at the disposal of young students trying to identify the most suitable career for them was a very generous expression of goodwill and one that was greatly appreciated", he said.

He was very pleased with how many former students came back to the school to represent their professions. The organisers and all of the teaching staff at the school had received a very positive feedback from the students.

"The students were impressed with the honest and informative conversations they had and the diverse range of careers showcased. We hope to build on the success of this event and are planning for 2019" said the vice principal.