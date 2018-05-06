Art group issues appeal to former members ahead of anniversary exhibition in Clonmel

Former members of South Tipperary Art Group (STAG), who are at present pursuing a career in any of the art disciplines (no matter how tenuous the connection) are requested to contact the Organiser Maureen Purcell at 086-8096823 regarding STAG’s 50th anniversary celebration exhibition, which is being held in the County Museum in Clonmel in mid June.

STAG intends to display present work or printed material, with a short bio and photo, from these professionals, alongside the current STAG adult artists’ artwork.

Also on display will be lots of archival material in the form of names of Junior and Adult members from the roll books, as well as many photos of members and artwork completed by them, from the past 50 years.

The committee would be delighted to borrow any archival photos or printed material (which will be copied and returned immediately) regarding STAG over the last half century for the exhibition.

The closing date for handing in artworks/biographies etc. to the County Museum for this prestigious exhibition is Friday, May 18th.

Please feel free to pass on this information, as the Organiser hasn’t all the relevant contact details of all former members.

STAG's Primary Group (9 years to Sixth Class) are busy getting their storyboards ready for their animation on the Suir Blueway with animator Bobby; while the Seniors (First Year to Leaving Certs) are continuing the Suir Blueway Print and Paint Project with tutors Lesley, textile artist, ably assisted by tutor Julie.