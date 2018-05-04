Tipperary roads - Cashel's Lower Gate to be Redesigned

A new design for a layout of Lower Gate at the bottom of Main Street in Cashel should go on public display, “so everyone can have an input into it,” said Cllr Kennedy at the April meeting of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District Committee.

The aim is to create a circular one-way system around that ‘island’ containing the fountain, said District Engineer Mr Aidan Finn, along with a number of pedestrian crossings to access the fountain.

This will make it safer for pedestrians, and drivers.

“There’s no real change in physical infrastructure. There will be nicer footpaths and surface around, but the shape of it will be the same,” last week's meeting heard.