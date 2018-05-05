International Farm Safety Experts to give free talk on safety for adults and children

Two leading International Experts on Farm Safety will share their knowledge at a public seminar on Friday, May 4, 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The seminar will take place at the Teagasc, College of Amenity Horticulture, National Botanic Gardens, Dublin 9. The seminar is open to the public and is free of charge.

Professor Susan Brumby, Director of the Australian National Centre for Farmer Health will discuss, both the successes and challenges, of promoting farm health and safety among farming families in Australia. Australia has one of the advanced cultures for safety and health adoption worldwide.

Professor Brumby will talk, in particular, about some Australian initiatives to prevent death and serious injury with quad bikes (ATV’s). She will also speak about methods for engaging farmers about their health, wellbeing and safety, including preventing skin cancer from UV (sun) exposure and noise induced hearing loss.

Dr Barbara Lee is Director of the USA National Children's Centre for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, located in Marshfield, Wisconsin. The focus of Dr Lee's professional career has been advocating for the safety of children who live, visit and work on farms in the USA.

Dr Lee has led the national initiative to develop an action plan for childhood agricultural injury prevention that was funded through the United States Congress. Dr Lee will outline research on using the The North American Guidelines for Children's Agricultural Tasks (NAGCAT). These are a safety resource created to assist parents in selecting safe work for their children aged 7-16.

Professor Brumby and Dr Lee are both in Ireland to participate in the International Congress on Occupational Health (ICOH) taking place in Dublin with over 3,000 delegates from around the World.

Booking is required to attend. Contact Dr John McNamara, Teagasc Health and Safety Specialist john.g.mcnamara@teagasc.ie