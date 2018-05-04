Tipperary school milk scheme encourages healthy eating

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., highlighted the importance of the School Milk Scheme during National School Milk Week, which took place last week.

Events during the week encouraged children to adopt healthy eating choices at a young age, by having one of their recommended servings from the 'milk, yogurt and cheese' food group, while at school.

The School Milk Scheme provides a carton of milk at reduced cost to every child registered in participating schools.

Like the School Fruit and Vegetables Scheme, which is also funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, it is focused on children developing healthy eating choices.

Minister Creed stated: “I would encourage schools to register today for the School Milk Scheme so that your pupils can benefit from adopting health eating choices at a young age”.

The Minister went on to say “All participating schools, Montessori, National and Secondary have been invited to enter a competition explaining why their school loves School Milk. The winning school will receive Free School Milk for a year”.

The objectives of the School Milk Scheme are to:

· Improve the nutritional properties of school children’s diets which dovetails with the nutritional programmes operated by other agencies.

· Promote the consumption of milk amongst school children to ensure that they might continue to drink milk in later years.

The School Milk Scheme is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and receives a financial contribution from the EU. It is managed by the National Dairy Council on behalf of the Department. It provides a carton of milk at a reduced cost to every child registered in participating schools - Montessori, National and Secondary, schools alike. As the milk is delivered by local dairies, participation also supports local jobs in the economy.