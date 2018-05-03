Clonmel student Alanna Gilbert will parade down the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival

A secondary school student in Clonmel is looking forward to walking the red carpet at this month's Cannes Film Festival, after her costume was the Southern Region winner at the All-Ireland Junk Kouture Final at Dublin's 3Arena.

Designed by Sarah Ni Cheallaigh and Alanna Gilbert and modelled by Alanna Gilbert, the costume entitled 'Expressivo' was a big hit at the national final of Junk Kouture, the leading fashion and art competition for secondary schools that challenges students to create unique, original and innovative outfits from recycled materials and junk.

The concept of the costume is about expressing yourself.

Inspired by mental health and suicide awareness, and the pressures that some people feel to have the perfect face and body, the inside parts of a piano were used to relay the message that it is what is inside that counts, not the outside.

The girls used the musical term expressivo for the name of their costume, which was modelled by Alanna on the Ray D'Arcy show on RTE.

She and Sarah will be joined on the trip to the south of France for the world-famous Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 8-19, by fellow student Keyara Connolly, who did Alanna's make-up, and their art teacher Claire Murphy.

'Expressivo' was one of four costumes from the Presentation school that qualified for the All-Ireland Final.

The school is grateful to teachers Mairead Fennell and Claire Murphy and to all the teachers, students and parents who travelled to Dublin to support the teams at the national final.