Tipperary to benefit from major flood relief funding

Tipperary is to benefit from major funding for flood relief schemes to be announced later today by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Money will go towards flood alleviation at Knocklofty near Clonmel, Golden, Holycross and Nenagh.

Local representatives have welcomed the news.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has warmly welcomed confirmation from the Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Kevin "Boxer" Moran, that a number of projects in Co. Tipperary are set to receive flood prevention funding allocations ranging up to €600 thousand euro. Deputy McGrath was speaking after he had made several representations to Minister Moran on the importance of each of the nominated works:

“I am delighted to announce that Tipperary has secured €600,000 for a flood prevention project in Nenagh that will protect up to 58 houses. This funding will allow the detailed next phase of development to proceed.

Here in South Tipperary, five properties in Knocklofty will be protected after funding was secured for a built embankment.

I want to commend Minister Moran for hearing what I had to say about each of these projects. He is a practical man like myself and understands the importance of these works.

He has assured me that going forward I will be able to enter into further constructive talks with him on behalf of Tipperary householders who desperately need flood prevention measures to be taken.

For now however, I am delighted that these Tipp projects will be able to advance having secured essential funding,” concluded Deputy McGrath.

Fine Gael election candidate Garret Ahearn said –

Garret Ahearn said: “This is great news for people in Knocklofty, Golden, Holycross and Nenagh. I’m delighted to see the Government have listened to the people here in Tipperary. This investment in our community will benefit our communities for decades to come.

“We all know that flooding can have an appalling impact on our families, through these state of the art flood defences we will be able to give people some piece of mind.

“The schemes here in Tipperary has been selected as part of the initial phase of projects.

Knocklofty, Golden, Holycross and Nenagh each will cost under €1 million.