Profound sadness as Tipperary family loses third child to Canavans Disease

A Tipperary family and entire community is in mourning following the death of seventeen year old Mullinahone girl, Tamara McGrath.

Tamara was the third child of Anne and James McGrath, Fethard Street, Mullinahone, to die from Canavans Disease, a rare genetic neurological disorder, that leaves children severely mentally and physically incapacitated.

She was predeceased by her brother David at one year of age and her twin brother Mark aged six.

Anne McGrath was honoured with the Irish Carer of the Year award in 2010 for her care of Tamara.

Tamara died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, on May 3rd 2018. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Ann, father Jimmy, sister Linda, brothers Jamie and Andrew, aunts, uncles, nieces, carers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday, 4th May, from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 5th May, at 12 noon in St. Michaels Church, Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. Family flowers only please. House private Saturday morning please.