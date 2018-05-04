Art sale gives funding boost to Carrick-on-Suir’s Clancy Festival

The eight annual Art Benefit Party at Carrick-on-Suir's Tudor Artisan Hub raised more than €900 for the Clancy Brothers Festival's popular Art Trail of exhibitions.

Twenty-three artists donated 30 paintings and photographs on 12 inch X 12 inch canvas boards for the art sale.

Linda Fahy of the Tudor Artisan Hub said the fundraiser was another fantastic success with all 30 pieces of art sold out within 15 minutes. The art works sold for €25 each through a "blind lottery" system.

Art lovers who attended the Benefit Party were treated to refreshments and enjoyed live music played by Carrick-on-Suir duo "Melua", which comprises Carrick Musical Society singer Katie O'Shea and Audiojam band member Keith O'Shea.

Ms Fahy thanked all the artists, who participated in the art sale including Aislinn Duggan, Ann Brennan, Anne O' Keeffe-Camon, Athena Brownrigg, Breda Power, David Shee, Frances Styne, Jane Houlihan, Joan English, Joan Shannon, Kathleen Farrell, Laura Regan, Mary Nolan, Mia Carney, Michaela Back, Noreen Smith, Paddy Prout, Patsy Choi, Renée Ní Gig, Sheila Wood, Stephen Power,Tom Power and Tony Oakey.

She also thanked all who supported the Art Benefit Party in anyway.