Carrick-on-Suir Library hosts events for Bealtaine Festival 

Carrick-on-Suir Library cultural events this month as part of the annual Bealtaine Festival celebrating the arts and creativity as we age.

Artist Marguerite Kent will run three workshops on how to create a wall hanging at the Library on Tuesdays, May 8, 15 and 22.

Participants will work together to create one beautiful wall hanging that will be permanently displayed in the library. The workshop will be suitable for beginners.

Chair yoga with Anne Kennington is another Bealtaine event that takes place at the Library on Wednesday, May 9 from 11.30am to 12.30pm: Chair Yoga with Anne Kennington -

Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support.

All Bealtaine Festival events in the Library are free of charge but it is necessary to book ahead to ensure a place.

You can book your place by calling into the Library, by telephoning (051) 640591 or emailing: carricklibrary@tipperarycoco.ie