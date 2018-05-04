Tipperary fundraiser bring in €2,450 for blind charity

A recent event at which people danced the night away for the National Council of the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) has raised very healthy funds for the charity.

Community spirit coupled with a grá for a good night out saw a great turnout for the dance in Clonmore, Templemore Co Tipperary.

Organiser Mary Madden, who is well known in her home village of Clonmeen Co. Laois, said people rallied to the cause as the NCBI is known and recognised for the “Excellent work and service it provides.

It truly is a hard working charity, and sure we all like to do what we can”.

€2,450 was raised on the night.